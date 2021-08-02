Elena Prokupets Sells 11,336 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

CCCC traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 304,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

