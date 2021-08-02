Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 790,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,788. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,669. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.