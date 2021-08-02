Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,693. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

