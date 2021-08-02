Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Cut by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 4.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.80. 35,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

