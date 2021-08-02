Eliem Therapeutics Plans $81 Million IPO for August 6th (ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) is planning to raise $81 million in an IPO on Friday, August 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,500,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

Eliem Therapeutics has a market cap of $422.7 million.

SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Eliem Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. These disorders often occur when neurons are overly excited or inhibited, leading to an imbalance, and our focus is on restoring homeostasis. We are developing a pipeline of clinically differentiated product candidates focused on validated mechanisms of action with broad therapeutic potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients with these disorders. Our two lead clinical-stage candidates are ETX-810 and ETX-155. ETX-810 is a novel palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) prodrug initially being developed for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) and pain associated with lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSRP, commonly referred to as sciatica). ETX-810 is being evaluated in two Phase 2a clinical trials that are expected to report topline data in the first half of 2022. “.

Eliem Therapeutics was founded in 2018 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 23515 NE Novelty Hill Road, Suite B221 #125, Redmond, WA 98053, US and can be reached via phone at (425) 276-2300. or on the web at http://www.eliemtx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.