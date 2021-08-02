Ellaism Price Hits $0.0016 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $75,501.12 and approximately $47.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.44 or 0.06669508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00130989 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

