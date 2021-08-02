Elrond Price Hits $89.76 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $71.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $89.76 or 0.00228099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.73 or 0.02578771 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,170,985 coins and its circulating supply is 19,223,993 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

