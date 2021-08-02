Elrond Price Up 19.1% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $98.88 or 0.00255691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $149.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.72 or 0.02587752 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,176,295 coins and its circulating supply is 19,228,771 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

