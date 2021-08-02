Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.15. 34,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,549,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

