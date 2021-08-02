EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.24% of EMCORE worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $9,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMKR. Cowen began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

