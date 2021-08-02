Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0108 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $206,808.87 and $10.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

