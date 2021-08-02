Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EEX stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Emerald has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

