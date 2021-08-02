Emercoin Price Tops $0.0502 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $20,551.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,869,649 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

