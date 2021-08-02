Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.05 and last traded at $63.38. 13,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 714,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 128,357 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

