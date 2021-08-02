Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
