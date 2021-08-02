Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

