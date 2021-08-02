Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is TRH Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

