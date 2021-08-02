Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.94. 38,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $101.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

