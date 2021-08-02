Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0885 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $586,049.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00139663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,767.06 or 1.00103896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00852671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

