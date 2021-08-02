Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 49.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enbridge by 18.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1,092.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

