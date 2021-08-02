Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

