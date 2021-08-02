Energizer (ENR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

