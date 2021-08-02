Energizer (ENR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 1.23.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
