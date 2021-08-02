Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $9,518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Energizer by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

