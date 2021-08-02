Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $9,518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Energizer by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Energizer stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
