Energizer Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.
Energizer has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:ENR traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $42.17. 523,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
