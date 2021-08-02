Energizer Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Energizer has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $42.17. 523,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

