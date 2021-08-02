Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,346.12 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Energo has a total market capitalization of $198,346.12 and $216.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

