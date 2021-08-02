Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Energy Recovery worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

