Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 3.8%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 10,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 439,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

