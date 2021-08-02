Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 50,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

