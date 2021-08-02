Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,194 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Energy Transfer worth $30,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $49,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.