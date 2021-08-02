Energycoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 54.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energycoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $77,597.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040325 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00020494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008764 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.