Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.08. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

