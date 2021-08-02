ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.43 ($13.45).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.38. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

