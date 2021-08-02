Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $272,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ENI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.50 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

