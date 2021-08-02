Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $118.32 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $118.32 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003545 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

