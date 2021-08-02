EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

