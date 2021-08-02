EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.35

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.35 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 5104930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.92. The company has a market cap of £417.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.