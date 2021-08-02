Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Entegris worth $122,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.79. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,704. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

