Enzyme Finance One Day Volume Hits $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.44 or 0.00823073 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00091510 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.