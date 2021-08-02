Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 2.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 1,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 819,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

