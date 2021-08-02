EOSDT Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $13,384.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,008.41 or 1.00448601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00852365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

