EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $73.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

