Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/22/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/21/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,582. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

