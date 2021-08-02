Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.50

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 199625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.04. The company has a market capitalization of £168.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

