EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sees Large Volume Increase

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,945,600 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $18.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Get EQT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.