Equal (EQL) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Equal has a market capitalization of $493,796.71 and approximately $44,317.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00820275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091532 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

