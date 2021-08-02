Equitable Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQB. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.78.

TSE:EQB opened at C$150.00 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$73.49 and a 52 week high of C$153.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

