Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.33.

EQB stock traded up C$4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,861. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$137.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

