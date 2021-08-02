Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.52.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $25.66 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

