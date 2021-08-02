Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $114.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

