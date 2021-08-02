Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trustmark Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.