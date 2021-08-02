Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Monday. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

